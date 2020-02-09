Video: Clever assist from Alexis Sanchez sets up Vecino to bring Inter Milan level vs AC Milan

If the occasional player does poorly at one club but performs well somewhere else, then you would usually put it down to circumstances or luck.

The current form of Inter Milan will have Man United fans scratching their heads, as Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and even Ashley Young have looked impressive in Italy.

This assist from Sanchez shows the difference between his current form and what we saw in Manchester. At Old Trafford he would probably slash at it or waste the chance, but here he makes a smart choice and puts it on a plate for Vecino to level the game:

? INTER ARE LEVEL! WHAT A GAME! ? ?? Vecino gets the goal and it’s 2-2 pic.twitter.com/bQYw0UpzHV — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 9, 2020

The first half was all about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan, but Inter have the momentum now and it’s hard to look past them for the victory at this point.