Video: David Beckham gets Neymar to “agree” to sign for Inter Miami in the future

This obviously just looks like a bit of a laugh between a footballing legend and one of the greatest players in the world just now, but there’s probably a law somewhere that suggests this agreement is binding.

David Beckham’s new MLS side Inter Miami are due to play their first season this year, but they still seem to be struggling to attract a genuine star name that could capture the imagination of potential supporters.

Beckham was recently interviewing PSG star Neymar, and it looks like they might have a megastar signing on their hands in a few years time:

It’s interesting to watch Neymar’s laugh because you can see he’s genuinely just having a good time, but you can also tell he’s thinking this might come back to bite him at some point.

As long as Beckham agrees to pay him a lot of money and allows him to return to see his sister as often as he wants, then it’s easy to see Neymar making a move like this in the future.