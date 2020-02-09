There are times where a video or something comes out about a footballer that makes you wonder what they actually thought was going to happen.

Dele Alli could be in trouble after he released a video which appeared to show him mocking an Asian man over the coronavirus. It’s hard to say if it would be considered racist, but a lot of people are dying from it so it’s certainly out of order regardless of how you look at it.

It appears he’s since taken everything down and also released this video to apologise:

??????? Dele Alli: “I deplore any attacks on the Chinese community. I regret posting the video on my Snapchat & immediately removed it”. “This was never my intention at all. For anyone that was offended, I’d like to offer my sincerest apologies.”#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/8W5tyXgcIT — Last Word On Spurs? (@LastWordOnSpurs) February 9, 2020

It remains to be seen what happens now, yes he’s taken things down and apologised, but there are also plenty of copies out there for people to see so action may need to be taken.