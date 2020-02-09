Menu

Video: Dele Alli apologises for controversial video which mocked an Asian man over the Coronavirus

Tottenham FC
Posted by

There are times where a video or something comes out about a footballer that makes you wonder what they actually thought was going to happen.

Dele Alli could be in trouble after he released a video which appeared to show him mocking an Asian man over the coronavirus. It’s hard to say if it would be considered racist, but a lot of people are dying from it so it’s certainly out of order regardless of how you look at it.

It appears he’s since taken everything down and also released this video to apologise:

It remains to be seen what happens now, yes he’s taken things down and apologised, but there are also plenty of copies out there for people to see so action may need to be taken.

