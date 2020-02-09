Menu

Video: Glorious assist from Lionel Messi allows de Jong to level it up for Barca vs Real Betis

This started to look ominous for Barcelona as Real Betis took an early lead from the penalty spot.

Real Betis are usually good at home while Barca haven’t been convincing lately, so it had all the hallmarks of a game where they would drop more points.

It won’t surprise anyone to hear that Lionel Messi was integral to the move with a fantastic ball to set up Frenkie de Jong, but it’s also great work from the former Ajax man in the build up and to finish the chance:

It’s a swift break from the back which you wouldn’t usually associate with Barcelona, but this could signal a slight change in style under Quique Setien

