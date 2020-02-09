Video: Good play from Kylian Mbappe forces an ASTONISHING own goal from Lyon defender Marcal

There’s nothing better than an own goal that makes you wonder what the defender actually thought was going to happen, and this is a prime example.

The mere sight of Kylian Mbappe is enough to make most defenders panic, but this is incredible from Lyon defender Marcal as he thumps the ball past his own keeper and into the roof of the net:

QUEL BUT DE MARCAL ? #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/RVFRvPo0nc — Belek on Drive By (@VigileVD) February 9, 2020

It looked like that would kill the game as it gave the Parisians a 3-0 advantage at home, but Lyon have just pulled it back to 3-2 so it’s getting interesting again.

In many ways an equaliser at the right end from Marcal would be poetic here.