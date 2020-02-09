Video: Instinctive finish from Zlatan Ibrahimovic as AC Milan lead Inter 2-0 on his derby return

It seems like the top clubs in Italy are much more likely to trade players to each other, so it’s not completely unusual to see a player who’s played for both Inter and AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the more high profile examples, and anyone who doubted his ability at the age of 38 will be silenced by his performance tonight.

He had a big hand in the opener as his header left the keeper stranded, while he’s just made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time:

Even if he’s not in his prime, it’s probably not the best idea to leave him that unmarked from the corner, but he makes no mistake with the finish.