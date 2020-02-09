Video: Isco’s brilliant volley to draw Real Madrid level with Osasuna

In the 33rd minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Osasuna, Los Blancos bagged an equaliser thanks to a superb finish from Isco.

Superstar Gareth Bale’s attempt on goal went wayward after a challenge from a defender, the ball floated into Isco’s path and the Spaniard hammered the ball into the back of the net with a fine volley.

The technique that the playmaker possesses makes him a real joy to watch.

Zinedine Zidane’s side got themselves back on track after a slow start thanks to Isco’s classy strike.

Take a look at the Spain international’s effort below:

? A sweet volley from Isco brings Real Madrid level! ? It's been an excellent first half so far at El Sadar pic.twitter.com/kOtKyvyUJb — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 9, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.