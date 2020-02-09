Menu

Video: Isco’s brilliant volley to draw Real Madrid level with Osasuna

Real Madrid CF
In the 33rd minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Osasuna, Los Blancos bagged an equaliser thanks to a superb finish from Isco.

Superstar Gareth Bale’s attempt on goal went wayward after a challenge from a defender, the ball floated into Isco’s path and the Spaniard hammered the ball into the back of the net with a fine volley.

The technique that the playmaker possesses makes him a real joy to watch.

Zinedine Zidane’s side got themselves back on track after a slow start thanks to Isco’s classy strike.

Take a look at the Spain international’s effort below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

