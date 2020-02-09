Video: Luka Jovic scores first goal for Real Madrid since October vs Osasuna

In the 91st minute of this afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Osasuna, Luka Jovic bagged his first Real Madrid goal since the end of October.

Promising midfielder Fede Valverde was played through on goal and the unselfish Uruguayan decided to pass the ball across the box into substitute Jovic.

The 22-year-old struggling striker fired the ball into the top corner with a superb left-footed half-volley, Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that this is a massive confidence booster for one of last summer’s big-money signings.

Take a look at the Serbian star’s strike below:

?? Luka Jovic rounds off a resounding comeback win for Los Blancos with a thunderous strike. 4-1. #OsasunaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/T6v6BmzmAy — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 9, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.