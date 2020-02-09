It’s probably a good problem to have, but Manchester United are going to need to make a big decision with Dean Henderson next season.

United have got themselves to a place where David de Gea looks undropable, even if he’s not playing as well as he once did. Dean Henderson has shown he belongs in the Premier League this season, so it’s hard to see him accepting a back-up job.

READ MORE: Man United enter race to sign starlet less than a year after Liverpool exit

He continued his fine form against Bournemouth today with this stunning stop:

This is why there are calls for Dean Henderson to start for England! ? A great save to keep the game level… pic.twitter.com/gWchXxEpuc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 9, 2020

It’s possible that United will want to send him out on loan for another season to show he can be a top class Premier League keeper, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see other clubs try to take advantage of the situation and sign him up now.

If he keeps pulling off saves like this then at least the price tag should continue to rise.