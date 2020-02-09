Video: Rare goal from Sergio Busquets as he shows striker’s instincts to level vs Real Betis

As much as Barcelona’s character and even their ability to win games might have come under question in recent weeks, this could be a big victory if they could manage to pull it off.

Real Betis tend to be formidable at home, but Barca have come from behind twice to level at the break.

Sergio Busquets hasn’t scored more than one goal in a season since 2014, but he’s now struck twice twice this campaign and it’s a handy looking finish:

sergio busquets with the second for barcelona… messi assisting again! #BetisBarça pic.twitter.com/fk5nVjh596 — Saquon. (@NotSaquon) February 9, 2020

Most strikers would be happy with the way he controls the ball and puts a controlled finish past the keeper. Real Madrid won earlier so this is approaching a must-win game for Quique Setien against his old team, so a big second half is needed.