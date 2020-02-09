Video: Scott McTominay hands Man United boost by stepping up injury recovery

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see one of the latest clips posted to the Red Devils’ social media pages.

The 50-second video shows promising midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Axel Tuanzebe completing a range of training drills as the pair step up their return from injury.

According to the MailOnline, the Scotsman was originally set to stay in Manchester and be left out of United’s warm weather training camp that’s taking place in Marbella.

The fact that McTominay has made the trip to Spain seems to be a massive boost as the 23-year-old embarks on his return from injury.

Fans and pundits alike will be eager to see if the United academy graduate can strike up a solid midfield link with January signing Bruno Fernandes.

Take a look at McTominay and Tuanzebe working on their returns from injury below:

Work in progress ? Axel Tuanzebe and @McTominay10 step up their recovery from injury.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/KpgWYd5tWM — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 9, 2020