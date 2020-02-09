Menu

Video: Sergio Ramos bags 90th career goal with bullet header for Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Real Madrid CF
In the 38th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash afternoon between Real Madrid and Osasuna, Zinedine Zidane’s side took the lead after flexing their aerial prowess.

Midfield maestro Luka Modric whipped the ball into the box with a pinpoint corner and defensive midfielder Casemiro headed the ball across goal and Sergio Ramos leapt into the air to steer the ball into the back of the net.

As per Squawka, this is the Spaniard’s 90th career goal. Ramos achieved the feat in his own trademark fashion, the centre-back was arguing with a Osasuna player moments before the goal.

Take a look at the Los Blancos captain’s goal below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

