Some players are just so synonymous with picking up a booking that it doesn’t surprise you at all to find them on at least a caution when the game ends.

In some ways it’s a surprise if Sergio Ramos actually manages to stay on the pitch for the whole game, but even he’s managed to outdo himself with the level of cynicism here.

To be fair to him, he does manage to almost make it look like it wasn’t his fault, but we can all see that he had zero intention of winning the ball:

FOOTAGE COURTESY of beIN Sports

The Real fans will be happy to hear that he managed to last the full game and Zinedine Zidane and his men came through a tricky looking game away to Osasuna.

On top of that, it’s actually quite entertaining to see how creative Ramos is becoming with his fouls these days.