Video: Stunning effort from Christian Eriksen THUMPS the bar for Inter Milan vs AC Milan

It’s probably a push to describe Inter Milan as ” a rag-tag bunch of Premier League rejects” but it’s fair to say that Antonio Conte is getting the best out of some players who clearly needed a fresh start.

One of those is Christian Eriksen, it was clear he was going to leave Spurs so it’s good to see him get his move now rather than dragging it out any further.

His first free kick at Inter was a disastrous shank into the first man, but this one was almost perfect:

Christian Eriksen almost scoring the free kick of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/USgv7xydBT — Inter vs Milan Videos (@DerbydiMilano) February 9, 2020

Footage Courtesy of Strive

He hits it so well and the way it hits the bar you have to think it will go into the back of the net.

Fortunately Inter went on to win 4-2 so it didn’t matter too much, but this would’ve been the perfect way to announce himself to the new fans.