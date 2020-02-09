Video: Victor Moses and Romelu Lukaku combine to seal the Milan derby victory for Inter

Antonio Conte is doing an incredible job at Inter – he’s got them challenging for the league again, and he’s getting some great performances from players who weren’t deemed good enough by Premier League clubs.

It seems like Conte is the only manager who knows how to get the best out of Victor Moses, and the on-loan Chelsea man sent in a great cross that allowed former Man United man Romelu Lukaku to seal the victory:

lukaku with a 4th for inter to end it… #intermilan pic.twitter.com/3I3851aHEQ — Saquon. (@NotSaquon) February 9, 2020

AC Milan dominated the first half and went in 2-0 up, but Conte must’ve had some team talk to rouse his troops to turn it round and they were well worth the 4-2 win in the end.