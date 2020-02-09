Video: Watch the good and the bad of Clement Lenglet as he scores the winner before being sent off for Barcelona vs Real Betis

This might not go down as one of the most dominant victories of all time, but it could be a crucial win for Barcelona.

So far under Quique Setien they’ve shown the ability to keep the ball without scoring much, while they also look capable of dropping points as soon as they leave the Nou Camp.

They trailed twice to Real Betis tonight but came back both times before Clement Lenglet managed to find the winner with a very satisfying looking header:

Messi with a hat-trick assist of the day and Lenglet with the powerful header. #BetisBarça pic.twitter.com/83Zpc389mC — Is-haq Early (@ishaqearly) February 9, 2020

The keeper does slip but the header looks like it might’ve beaten him anyway. Lenglet may still go down as the hero, but he left his team in the lurch as he was sent off shortly afterwards:

The Frenchman will be glad to hear that his team held on to the victory, and it should give them all belief that they can go to tough grounds and win.

That might sound bizarre when you consider this is Barcelona, but it’s where they are just now.