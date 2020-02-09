‘What a joke’ – These Barcelona fans react to Setien’s lineup for Real Betis clash

Quique Setien has made four changes to the Barcelona side that were stunned in the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao ahead of this evening’s La Liga clash against Real Betis.

In defence, Samuel Umtiti partners Clement Lenglet at centre-back with Gerard Pique suspended. Junior Firpo also enters the lineup for Jordi Alba, given the Spanish-Dominican the chance to start against his former club.

There’s just one change in midfield with Arturo Vidal replacing Ivan Rakitic – the Croatian looked lacklustre in the defeat to Bilbao.

Surprisingly it seems that Setien has opted to utilise Sergi Roberto as a right-winger once more. In attack superstar Antoine Griezmann is back in the starting eleven for wonderkid Ansu Fati.

Check out the Blaugrana’s lineup below:

Our starting 1??1?? for #BetisBarça! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 9, 2020

Here’s how some supporters reacted to Setien’s teamsheet:

Roberto starting on the wing again, what a joke — S (@AnIrishCule) February 9, 2020

Roberto again on RW? ? — varun (@varun10_) February 9, 2020

Roberto at RW, again? Seriously? And play Arthur. I don’t wanna see De Jong in the final third again now that Vidal’s here. — Cruz Florero (@CruzFlorero) February 9, 2020

No rakitic and alba. You love to see it, Setien not being influenced and afraid of anyone. My coach — Dictator Messi? (@jong21_de) February 9, 2020

?Alba dropped finally — ?? (@Ooogaaa2) February 9, 2020

Arthur melo on the bench again

Setien should becareful — Snr Psalm???? (@samuel_odinga) February 9, 2020

no arthur? explain — ???? (@iesh_xo) February 9, 2020

Arthur changed the game when he came on against athletic, what is setien doin ????? — Matthew Rios (@rios_mr5) February 9, 2020

Arthur Melo….

Unbelievable — Ney (@prisonpsg) February 9, 2020

really wanted arthur

but this is a big W no rakitic and alba — Club De Amigos in Mud? (@PrimeLionel_) February 9, 2020

Fans will be expecting a much better performance from Barcelona after a dismal display led to them crashing out of the Copa del Rey.

Nothing more than a win will be acceptable for some fans as the Catalan giants hope to cut Real Madrid’s lead at the top of the table to three points with a win tonight.