According to Goal, Zinedine Zidane has achieved an impressive feat after leading Real Madrid to a 4-1 victory against Osasuna in this afternoon’s La Liga clash.

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Osasuna in La Liga as they continue their race for the La Liga title.

The French manager secured his 88th La Liga victory, an effort which saw the Real Madrid boss go third in the club’s most La Liga victories list.

Zidane went ahead of Jose Mourinho in Real Madrid’s all-time highest La Liga victories list with only Vincente Del Bosque and Miguel Munoz ahead of him.

Miguel Munoz who managed Real for 14 years between 1960 and 1974 is the manager who has won the most Spanish top-flight games for the club with Zidane’s former boss Del Bosque coming in second.

Real Madrid beat Osasuna with goals from Isco and Sergio Ramos in the first half followed by goals from Luka Jovic and Lucas Vasquez in the second.

Los Blancos continue to lead La Liga with 52 points, six points ahead of rivals Barcelona.