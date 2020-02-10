Arsenal star Mesut Ozil couldn’t resist a little dig at former manager Unai Emery when asked to compare him to new boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician replaced Emery in December following an awful run of form for the Gunners at the start of the season.

? Mesut Ozil describing the difference between Arteta and Emery: "Under Arteta I'm playing." #afc pic.twitter.com/emX6SaVxLJ — Gilles (@_Grimanditweets) February 10, 2020

Ozil had been frozen out of the first-team for much of Emery’s reign, so it seems unsurprising to see the former Germany international is now pretty pleased to be more involved again.

Watch the video above as Ozil can’t resist just a faint smile as he aims this little swipe at Emery!