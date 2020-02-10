Menu

Video: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil takes cheeky swipe at Unai Emery

Arsenal FC
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil couldn’t resist a little dig at former manager Unai Emery when asked to compare him to new boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician replaced Emery in December following an awful run of form for the Gunners at the start of the season.

Ozil had been frozen out of the first-team for much of Emery’s reign, so it seems unsurprising to see the former Germany international is now pretty pleased to be more involved again.

Watch the video above as Ozil can’t resist just a faint smile as he aims this little swipe at Emery!

