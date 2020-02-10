Arsenal reportedly had scouts present at the San Siro for last night’s big derby game between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

According to Turkish Football, the Gunners were there to take a look at Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who played the 90 minutes in his side’s 4-2 defeat to Inter.

The Turkey international was linked with Arsenal back in January by the Daily Mirror, and it seems he remains a player on the north London giants’ radar ahead of the summer.

Calhanoglu hasn’t always been at his best in his time in Serie A, but previously looked a real talent in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg.

At the age of 26, the playmaker could still improve again after a difficult spell in Italy, and it may be that Arsenal is just the right club for him.

Calhanoglu looks like his playing style could be a good fit for what Mikel Arteta is trying to do at the Emirates Stadium, and his presence could be important after last summer’s departure of Aaron Ramsey and the failure of Dani Ceballos to make an impact whilst at the club on loan this term.