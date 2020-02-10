Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock did not take kindly to David Luiz’s prank on the team coach.

Watch this rather amusing video below as Luiz goes around pinching Arsenal players’ noses while they sleep, with most of them waking up looking a little bleary and confused.

We all have a mate like David Luiz ???? Wait 'til the end to see Willock's reaction ? pic.twitter.com/9IbbMwgnf5 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 10, 2020

Willock, however, looks furious and genuinely looks ready to thump Luiz with a little whack at the camera.

In fairness, we can imagine having the eccentric Brazilian as a team-mate would get a bit tiring after a while, especially when you’re already coping with jet lag and being forced onto those workplace bonding trips that no one really wants to go on!

UPDATE: Willock has issued a threat to Luiz following this debacle! See below as he comments ‘sleep with one eye open’ as he and others respond to the video on Instagram.