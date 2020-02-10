In many ways you think it would be easy to keep an all-conquering side together, but that might not be the case for Liverpool – regardless of what they go on to achieve this season.

It’s clear that they are the best team in England right now, and they have the chance to go on and retain their Champions League trophy too.

Despite that, we are already being treated to rumour after rumour about other teams coming in for their players. It might be a case that some will feel they’ve done all they can and need a fresh start, but it’s still a surprising thing to see.

Bayern Munich are the latest side to be linked with a big money move, after The Sun reported they were readying a £75m offer for Roberto Firmino in the Summer.

The Brazilian may be one of the best all-round strikers in the world right now, so he would be a big loss. He’s yet to average as better than one goal every two games for Liverpool in the league, but his game is about more than just goals.

The report suggests this would form part of a double Premier League raid for the German giants with a move for Man City’s Leroy Sane also being mooted.

Time will tell if Liverpool manage to keep this great side together, but it seems the fans should brace themselves for a lot of rumours over the next few months.