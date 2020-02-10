Menu

Biggest release clauses in football: Real Madrid star 1st, Messi only 4th, plus Arsenal ace & Liverpool transfer target

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

The biggest release clauses in football have been revealed, and it’s little surprise to see the big boys of Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate.

There are one or two surprises here, however, none more so than the man currently occupying first place with an absolutely mammoth asking price required to get him out of Real Madrid.

MORE: Real Madrid interested in signing Bundesliga striker with €75m release clause

Read on to find out where Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and co. rank when it comes to the biggest release clauses in football…

£296.5m – Joao Felix

joao-felix-atletico-madrid-2019

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid in a big-money summer transfer

A real wonderkid, Joao Felix has already moved for big money after joining Atletico Madrid this summer, and you wouldn’t bet against someone paying vast sums for him again in the future.

£338.9m – Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Arthur, Frenkie de Jong

philippe-coutinho-bayern-munich

Philippe Coutinho is being linked with Liverpool for well below his release clause

Philippe Coutinho has a very high buy-out clause, but is currently being linked with the likes of Liverpool for a great deal less than that.

After struggling at Barcelona and on loan at Bayern Munich, the Brazil international can reportedly move for just £77million this summer.

It’s also hard to imagine anyone paying quite that much for Ousmane Dembele and Arthur…

£423.6m – Gerard Pique, Gareth Bale, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos

gareth bale

Gareth Bale has one of the biggest release clauses in football

Some very high release clauses here for players who surely won’t be moving for anything like that kind of money any time soon.

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is a surprise name in there considering he’s struggling to even make the Gunners’ first XI right now, with Real Madrid sure to lower his asking price significantly when he returns to the Bernabeu at the end of this season.

£593m – Lionel Messi, Isco, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior

messi-barcelona-captain

Lionel Messi would cost you less than Brahim Diaz, apparently

The greatest footballer of all time, but Lionel Messi is only joint fourth on our list of the biggest release clauses in football.

He’s joined by some other big names like Real Madrid stars Isco and Marco Asensio, plus Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Prev Page
More Stories Antoine Griezmann Brahim Diaz Dani Ceballos Frenkie De Jong Gareth Bale Gerard Pique Isco Joao Felix Karim Benzema Lionel Messi Luka Modric Ousmane Dembele Philippe Coutinho Sergi Roberto Sergio Busquets Toni Kroos