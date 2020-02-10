Chelsea could reportedly swoop for teenage Hartlepool goalkeeper Brad Young as Frank Lampard looks to add another top talent to his squad.

The goalkeeping position has been a subject of much conversation for the Blues over the past week or so after Lampard opted to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga against Leicester City last time out.

In came veteran shot-stopper Willy Caballero who has now started the last two games across all competitions, although at 38 years of age, the Argentine goalkeeper is clearly not a long-term solution for Chelsea in that department.

It remains to be seen if Kepa returns when Chelsea face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge next Monday night, but it seems as though they could also be planning for the long-term future too.

According to The Sun, the Blues are now leading the race for Young, although the 17-year-old is said to have been previously linked with Arsenal and United last year which would suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Chelsea are able to reach an agreement to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature, but the report above would suggest that they’re currently in a strong position to do so.

It’s perhaps understandable as to why Arsenal would be keen with a lack of quality depth behind first-choice ‘keeper Bernd Leno.

In contrast, Man Utd confirmed the signing of youngster Nathan Bishop last month, and coupled with the likes of Sergio Romero and loanee Dean Henderson, it’s questionable as to whether or not they would need to add any more goalkeepers to their squad.

In turn, it does look as though Chelsea could be in a strong position to land Young if they make an offer, but time will tell if that ultimately results in Kepa remaining the No.1 for the Blues for the foreseeable future if he can overcome his dip in form this season.