Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs who could rival Liverpool for the potential transfer of Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazil international’s future is in major doubt going into the summer, having struggled at Barcelona and on loan at Bayern Munich this season.

According to the Daily Express, this has led Barca to set a surprisingly low asking price of just £77million for Coutinho this summer, with Liverpool linked with possibly bringing him back to Anfield.

Coutinho is also mentioned in the report as being a target for the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City, and it would be great to see the 27-year-old back in the Premier League.

This follows another report from the Express stating that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be open to re-signing Coutinho if he misses out on top target Kai Havertz in the attacking midfield department.

Coutinho was a star performer during his first spell with LFC, and one can understand the temptation to bring him back, even if he has barely been missed and his form now is not what it once was.

Still, it might be that the South American can regain his best form back in England, and he’d certainly fill an important gap in this United side as well.

The Red Devils have lacked spark and creativity in the final third this season, with Coutinho potentially ideal to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.