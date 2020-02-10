David Beckham’s Inter Miami could be forced to change their name after courtroom defeat

It’s likely that everyone connected with Inter Miami knew there would be some huge challenges to overcome as they prepare to go into their debut season, but having to come up with a new name probably wasn’t one of them.

This first looked like a possibility last year when ProsoccerUSA reported that Italian giants Inter Milan were unhappy at the use of “Inter” as it could infringe on their copyright.

They also tried to claim that David Beckham’s previous association with AC Milan may have come into things, but that does seem incredibly petty.

At the time of that report it wasn’t clear if Miami would need to change their name, but the ruling from the recent court case suggests it’s a real possibility.

A report from Law.com (subscription required) has stated that David Beckham’s franchise lost the first round of their legal battle.

Of course that means there will probably be a series of appeals as this gets drawn out over a long period of time, but it’s starting to look like changing their name could be a real possibility.