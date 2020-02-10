Dele Alli could face FA charge after Tottenham ace’s coronavirus video

Tottenham ace Dele Alli could reportedly face a possible FA charge over a video he posted on social media where he made an insulting joke about coronavirus.

As seen in the video below, the 23-year-old posted the video on his Snapchat account and appeared to mock a random Asian man and suggested he might have the virus which has spread from China and has claimed hundreds of lives.

He later posted another video where he apologised for his actions as he insisted that he realised immediately that it wasn’t funny and had let himself and the club down.

That may not be the end of it though as the Guardian report that the England international may now face an FA misconduct charge as ultimately this is not something that they want to see from a player who represents the league and the national team.

Time will tell if firstly the charge is officially confirmed and whether or not Alli would appeal against it, but his apology video has clearly shown an immediate remorse for his actions and so perhaps the FA will be lenient on this occasion.

That said, if they wish to make a point about players being more responsible on social media, they could yet take further action as it’s noted in the report above that the process of a charge being handed out has begun as they have asked Alli for his observations on the matter.