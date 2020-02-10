Barcelona coach Quique Setien could reportedly have a real selection headache on his hands in defence against Getafe this weekend.

The Catalan giants host their rivals at the Nou Camp on Saturday afternoon and will be without the suspended Clement Lenglet after his red card in the win over Real Betis this past weekend.

With his absence in mind, Quique Setien would have hoped to rely on Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti to form the partnership in the heart of the defence, but it appears as though both are doubts due to injury concerns.

According to AS, neither trained with the rest of the group on Monday which had led to doubts over their availability ahead of the weekend.

That said, Pique is expected to be in contention by the weekend, as per the report, while Umtiti is managing an ongoing problem and so there is perhaps hope that they will both be passed fit.

However, the fact that they haven’t trained to start the week will be a cause for concern as they will need to show enough over the coming days to get the green light from the medical staff.

Time will tell how the situation plays out and whether or not Setien will have to look for alternative solutions.

However, it’s undoubtedly another problem for the Spanish tactician as he is already facing an injury crisis up front with both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele currently ruled out with injury setbacks of their own.

The last thing he would have wanted was another issue at the other end of the pitch, but based on this report it appears that’s exactly what he’s got as he’ll hope for more positive news as the week progresses.