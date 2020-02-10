Arsenal could reportedly try again to seal the transfer of Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer after trying a January move for him.

According to the Sun, the Gunners are monitoring the highly-rated 22-year-old, having enquired about him in the winter, only to find Lille not willing to let him go.

Still, the report adds that Magalhaes could have an asking price of around £30million this summer, which seems a decent fee to pay for a talented young defender who looks to have a big future in the game.

Arsenal badly need long-term replacements for ageing and unconvincing duo David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Magalhaes could be just the man for the job.

AFC will also welcome French wonderkid William Saliba into their first-team after loaning him back to Saint-Etienne for the duration of this season, and the pair could end up forging quite a partnership.

Mikel Arteta inherited a struggling squad from his predecessor Unai Emery, so it should surely be a busy summer for him at the Emirates Stadium if he’s given the resources to undergo the major revamp he needs.