Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Sadio Mane has returned to training after being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Jurgen Klopp so far this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Although Liverpool have managed to win both Premier League games he’s been absent for over the past fortnight, there is little doubt that his quality is missed by the Merseyside giants, especially with the Champions League returning this month too.

With that in mind, they look set to be handed a huge boost as the club site notes that Mane has returned to training on Monday as he has taken a significant step in his recovery to be back in contention for the Reds.

Given it’s a hamstring injury, Liverpool may choose to be cautious with the Senegalese international as they won’t want to risk a late setback and a fresh spell on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the fact that Mane has been able to take part in the training session is a positive sign, and so time will tell when he’s able to make his comeback.

Liverpool face a trip to Norwich City on Saturday before heading to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie next week.

In turn, having Mane back for those encounters could be a timely boost as they look to continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title while also trying to defend their European crown.

There was in fact a double boost for Liverpool in training, as the report above notes that James Milner also returned as he steps up his recovery from his own hamstring injury.