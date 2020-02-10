Good news for Real Madrid: Zidane tipped to get crucial injury boost vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid will reportedly welcome back Eden Hazard from injury for their clash with Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

The Belgian international has been limited to just 13 appearances in his first season in the Spanish capital due to injury.

His latest spell on the sidelines started back in November, and so he has missed the last 10 consecutive La Liga games.

Real Madrid haven’t particularly missed him given that they remain three points clear at the top of the table, but given the quality that the 29-year-old possesses when he’s fully fit and in form, it will be a huge boost for Zinedine Zidane to have him back available to feature.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it is suggested that Hazard will be ready to make his comeback against Celta this weekend, and so it remains to be seen firstly if he is included in the match day squad which will be announced later this week.

The report adds that Hazard has been training fully for some time now but the recovery process has taken longer than first anticipated, while Real Madrid and Zidane have avoided taking any risks with their star man.

It could be an ideal time to return though as Los Blancos face Celta and Levante over the next two weeks before taking on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie at the Bernabeu on February 26.

Assuming Hazard is available again this weekend, he will be eager to get minutes under his belt and regain his match fitness and sharpness with a view of being back at 100% for that showdown with City.

Time will tell if things go according to plan, but Real Madrid fans will no doubt be eager to see it confirmed by the club that Hazard will be in the squad to face Celta before getting too excited about a potential comeback.