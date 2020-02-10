‘It does p*** you off’ – Jordan Pickford blasts criticism, hits out at Gary Neville

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is growing tired of constant criticism and has specifically named Gary Neville in his own rant.

The 25-year-old made headlines again at the weekend as he was guilty of a blunder in his side’s clash with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Fortunately for the shot-stopper, Everton were able to come away with all three points still, but it wasn’t the first costly mistake that he has made.

That said, he has also been a great influence for the Toffees and has produced some excellent performances for England too, and he has firmly established himself as the number one choice for club and country for some time.

However, reacting to the ongoing criticism that he receives, it seems as though Pickford is growing tired of it and has singled out Neville in particular as it seems as though the Sky Sports pundit has drawn his ire.

“It’s funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England, but when you go back to your club everyone wants to slate you,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror. “It does p**s you off. The press, the punters, everybody – look at Gary Neville – they just want to come for England players. Everyone gets stick.

“That’s part of being an England player. You have got to live with it, you have got to learn.

“You just keep it away from your head as the only person who can sort things out is yourself as an individual, on the pitch and in training.

“Every England player gets stick. Some get a lot more praise than others. It is what it is. Look at Joe Hart when he was No.1. He got pelters every week.

“It’s easy to see. Everyone hates you, for some reason. I just get on with it. I know what I am capable of and I know what I am good at.

“It’s looking after things on the pitch for Everton that is my main aim. That gets you picked for England. I know I have been good for England.”

With Dean Henderson and Nick Pope putting pressure on him to keep the gloves for England this summer at EURO 2020, it remains to be seen if Pickford can react positively to the criticism on the pitch.

He’ll want to put Saturday’s error behind him quickly though, as ultimately incidents like that only serve to fuel the criticism directed at him.