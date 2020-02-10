James Maddison Arsenal transfer rumours could be about to take off as Manchester United have reportedly performed a major u-turn on pursuing the Leicester City playmaker.

Various reports now state the Red Devils are set to cool their interest in the Maddison transfer and go after Aston Villa star Jack Grealish instead.

Arsenal have also been linked with Maddison in recent times, so this development could mean they now have an easier time landing the England international in a potentially exciting move this summer.

Man Utd’s concern seems to be that Maddison has been in talks over signing a new contract with Leicester, which has seen them turn their focus towards the more realistic signing of Grealish instead.

Still, Arsenal should not necessarily give up on Maddison that easily, with the 23-year-old arguably an even more important target for them than for United.

Struggling new manager Mikel Arteta badly needs a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who is surely going to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

The German playmaker has struggled again this term and now seems highly unlikely to ever get back to his best.

If they could land Maddison Arsenal would be securing one of English football’s biggest talents and a player likely to star in the Premier League for the next decade.

The Foxes ace’s creativity and eye for goal would give Arteta a real boost and someone to build around for next season, and no competition from a big name like United is surely only a good thing.