Bournemouth forward Joshua King has finally spoken about the transfer saga linking him with a late move to Manchester United in January.

The Norway international emerged as one of a number of targets up front for the Red Devils, who eventually signed former Watford ace Odion Ighalo on loan.

King was also the subject of a bid from Man Utd, with their offer rejected by Bournemouth, according to the Telegraph‘s report at the time.

Speaking about the failed move now, King admits he can’t say too much about what happened, but opened up about the fact that it would have been a dream for him to return to Old Trafford after a spell there as a youngster.

“How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say,” King said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

“It did not [happen] and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.

“But why it did not happen, I do not know. I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it had been a dream come true, I will not lie.”

Despite United’s recent decline, it’s clear they remain a club many top players want to play for, and fans will hope that can see them have a little more success in the transfer window once it opens again in the summer.

King could’ve been a decent purchase for the club and probably superior to Ighalo, but all in all MUFC fans will be reasonably pleased with their business this winter as Bruno Fernandes has the potential to be a huge signing that could change the course of their season.