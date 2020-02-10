Juventus willing to allow Pep Guardiola to name his terms to prise him away from Man City

Juventus are reportedly once again keen to appoint Pep Guardiola as their next coach and could go all out to prise him away from Man City.

The Turin giants are in danger of seeing their Serie A dominance ended this season as they continue to stumble under Maurizio Sarri with Inter and Lazio both breathing down their neck.

SEE MORE: Juventus confirm injury blow, star ruled out for up to 20 days

It hasn’t been an entirely convincing debut campaign in charge for the former Napoli and Chelsea boss, and it seems as though it is leading to speculation over his future and possible successors.

According to The Sun, Juventus are prepared to give Guardiola whatever he wants to take the job and to leave Man City, but it’s noted that the Spaniard has committed himself to the job at the Etihad and so it may well prove to be difficult to convince him to move to Italy.

Time will tell if an official offer is made from the reigning Serie A champions at the end of the season to try and seal an ambitious managerial swoop, and whether or not it could test Guardiola’s resolve.

However, from what has been seen so far this season, there will be question marks raised over Sarri, especially if he doesn’t lead them to trophies.

Juve slipped up this past weekend after falling to a defeat to Verona, and so coupled with Inter’s win over AC Milan, the Nerazzurri now sit top of the standings with the two bitter rivals level on 54 points.

Guardiola has enjoyed success in Spain, Germany and England thus far in his coaching career, and it would arguably be no different at Juventus especially given the quality in the current squad and the resources that they would perhaps have available.

Nevertheless, with Man City set to see Liverpool end their reign as champions this season, perhaps the challenge of wrestling back their crown could be enough to convince him to stay in Manchester for another year at least.