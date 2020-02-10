Manchester United have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly for £127million this summer.

The Senegal international was recently reported to be a priority summer target for Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Daily Star.

And now the Daily Mirror cite both Corriere dello Sport and Corriere del Mezzogiorno as saying Koulibaly’s release clause of £127m will become active this June.

So, provided United can come up with that kind of money, Koulibaly could be theirs next season in what would be a dream signing to come in and partner Harry Maguire in central defence.

Koulibaly has been a world class performer for Napoli for a number of years now, and one imagines £127m could actually end up being a pretty reasonable fee to pay for him.

Liverpool notably splashed out on the signing of Virgil van Dijk in 2018 and it’s proven huge for the club, who are now reigning European Champions and 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

United surely need to do the same if they are to catch up with their rivals, and Koulibaly is no doubt up there with Van Dijk as one of the best centre-backs in world football.

It remains to be seen, however, if even MUFC will be prepared to fork out quite that much on one player, and securing Champions League qualification for next season could be crucial in terms of boosting their finances and also in terms of being able to attract players like Koulibaly.