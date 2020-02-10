Manchester City are reportedly also interested in a transfer swoop for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as he emerges as a top summer target for Manchester United.

The Daily Star recently claimed Man Utd were making Koulibaly a priority to strengthen their defence this summer, while it’s also emerged that the Senegal international can leave for £127million when his release clause becomes effective in June, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

It remains to be seen if anyone will pay quite that much for him, but Don Balon are now claiming he wants to leave his current club, linking Man City as big admirers, and Napoli will surely be aware they can hold out for big money from teams like this.

Koulibaly would be a great fit for either United or City, with both sides having disappointing seasons and struggling at the back.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions look almost certain to surrender their title to Liverpool after falling a massive 22 points behind the runaway league leaders, and the loss of Vincent Kompany has played a big part in that.

Aymeric Laporte has also missed much of the season through injury, and Koulibaly would be a major upgrade on the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

United, meanwhile, are struggling to even make the top four and could do with improving on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as partners for last summer’s big signing Harry Maguire.

Still, if it comes down to the player’s choice, one imagines City would be a no-brainer for Koulibaly if he wants to win big trophies and compete in the Champions League, which looks far from certain to be on the table at Old Trafford next season.