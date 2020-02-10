Arsenal reportedly remain keen on a summer transfer window swoop for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa after failing to bring him in in January.

The France international is listed by the Daily Mail as one of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta’s main summer targets due to concerns over the fitness of both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac this season.

Kurzawa has shown plenty of potential throughout his career, even if his own fitness struggles have seen him fall out of favour at PSG in recent times.

Arsenal, however, could surely do with the experienced 27-year-old to give them more depth in the left-back position next season.

Having won three Ligue 1 titles and other major honours during his stint at the Parc des Princes, this proven defender could be a useful member of an otherwise youthful squad that hasn’t won much.

The Mail note that Kurzawa was linked with Juventus in January and even had his locker cleared in preparation of his exit.

Meanwhile, The Athletic claimed at the time that AFC were pursuing him, so it seems Arteta remains keen on landing the player when he finally becomes a free agent this summer.