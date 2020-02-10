Liverpool CEO explains reasons why Steven Gerrard short-term return will not happen

After calls online from some Liverpool fans to bring club legend Steven Gerrard back on a short-term deal, Reds CEO Peter Moore has ended all hope of it happening.

It seemingly all started after the tweet below as posted, with countless Liverpool supporters backing the idea and calling for Gerrard to return as they continue to close in on the Premier League title this season.

It was a trophy that eluded the Reds hero during his successful playing career at Anfield, and so naturally many fans would love to see him lift it as their painful wait looks set to end.

Sign Gerrard as a free agent for 5 games @LFC — – (@AnfieldRd96) February 2, 2020

However, there are some very obvious and substantial obstacles standing in the way of such a move happening, and Moore has now moved to rule out the possibility of seeing Gerrard return to Liverpool to be part of their title pursuit to pick up a winners medal.

“So the question is, ‘can we bring Steven Gerrard back to get a Premier League medal?’ and the question I ask you is: which player do you want to cut from the squad to make that happen?” Moore told Soccerladuma, as reported by the the Express.

“If you haven’t noticed, he’s the employee of a different football club at the same time as well.

“Look, we all love Stevie G and we’re all very proud of him for his managerial career, but I keep seeing this ‘bring him in on a five-day contract so he can win a medal’ [but] it just doesn’t happen that way.

“Chemistry in a dressing room is important.

“Can you imagine that? That you have to cut a player, to say ‘you’re not going to get a medal’? It’s not like they’re handing these things out to everybody, you’ve got a squad, right?

“And thirdly, you can’t add a player to a squad once it’s locked. Other than that, it’s really possible.”

Those are all very clear-cut reasons and so there is simply no chance of it happening.

That said, Gerrard will no doubt be part of the celebrations should Liverpool go on and win the title this season as they seem likely to do.

Further, as he continues to gain experience and improve as a manager at Rangers, he’ll no doubt harbour ambitions of returning to Liverpool in the future and perhaps even winning trophies as a manager instead.