It looks like Liverpool could face some kind of rebuilding job over the next few years, so it does make sense to get some players in now that can develop before pushing for a starting spot in the future.

It’s an odd situation because everything is perfect for Liverpool right now, but they could run the risk of standing still and letting others close the gap if they don’t make some moves in the transfer market.

We saw Takumi Minamino arrive in January, but France Football has suggested they also made a big money bid for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze last month.

They suggest the bid of €35m was thrown out by the Spanish club, and they are holding out for a fee of €65m to actually let him go.

The Nigerian international doesn’t turn 21 until the Summer so he might be seen as a developmental prospect at this point, but this is also his second season as a first team regular in La Liga so he’s shown he might be ready for the first team.

There could be further bad news for Liverpool as the report suggests Chelsea are heavily interested and may look to make a move too.

In many ways the only way of finding out if he’s truly worth €65m would be by giving him a chance at the highest level, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will come back with a new offer.