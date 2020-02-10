Liverpool have reportedly put a £25m price-tag on Xherdan Shaqiri amid speculation over an exit from Anfield this summer.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just 10 appearances across all competitions so far this season, as he has continued to struggle to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

SEE MORE: Liverpool CEO explains reasons why Steven Gerrard short-term return will not happen

With so much quality ahead of him in the pecking order at Liverpool, it’s difficult to see his situation changing any time soon and so rumours of an exit never seem to be too far away.

As reported by Calciomercato though, any club wanting to prise the Swiss international away from Merseyside will need to dig deep into their pockets as it’s claimed that Liverpool want £25m for Shaqiri this summer.

It’s also added that Roma were interested in the former Inter man in January, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Italian giants try again this summer.

That said, with such a hefty valuation coupled with a lack of playing time this season, it will surely be enough to put a lot of teams off from making a bid for Shaqiri at the end of the season.

As for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continuing to lead their charge for silverware this season, coupled with the January signing of Takumi Minamino, it doesn’t appear as though they would miss Shaqiri too much.

In turn, if they could get a sizeable fee of £25m or something close to that, that could give Klopp additional funds to continue to improve his squad where he feels it is needed.