Romelu Lukaku has declared himself the ‘new king in town’ in what seems a clear dig at former Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Belgium international scored for Inter Milan in their 4-2 derby victory over AC Milan last night, with the Rossoneri throwing away a two-goal lead in this big game at the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic had scored for Milan in the first half, but Lukaku enjoyed the last laugh as he continued his terrific form for Inter since his summer transfer from Man Utd.

Lukaku’s strike put Antonio Conte’s men joint top of Serie A as they continue to show they’re going to be strong challengers to Juventus this season.

there’s a new king in town pic.twitter.com/w9yv4cVzrJ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 9, 2020

Quite why the 26-year-old dug out Zlatan in this way afterwards is not clear, but the Swede has been known to rub a few people up the wrong way throughout his career.

Perhaps Lukaku is one of them, and he’s now taken this shot back at the 38-year-old on Twitter.