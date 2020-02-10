Man City star Kyle Walker revealed as father to child of supermodel Lauryn Goodman

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has reportedly been revealed to be the father of the child of glamorous supermodel Lauryn Goodman.

A report from the Sun initially revealed Goodman was expecting a child with an unnamed Premier League footballer, and she’s now revealed Walker is that man.

She told The Sun: “I want to set the record straight because I am getting inundated with messages asking who the father is.

“I have been harassed and it is causing me stress in the third trimester of my pregnancy. Rumours and gossip are starting to circulate and I’d rather people heard it from the horse’s mouth so I want to stop all the speculation once and for all.

“Kyle Walker and I are expecting a baby in April and it was conceived during a period we had both split from our previous partners.

“This will be the last time I comment on it and I will only be sharing the positive journey going forward.”

Lauryn has previously also been involved with the brother and agent of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

However, she had a brief relationship with Walker around a year ago and the pair are now expecting a ‘miracle’ child.

It had previously been thought the 29-year-old would not be able to conceive naturally, so one can only imagine how thrilled she’ll be with this news.