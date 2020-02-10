Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent comments about Alexis Sanchez looked pretty silly at the time and now look even sillier following latest reports on the Red Devils flop.

Sanchez is currently on loan at Inter Milan and not doing a huge amount to impress after a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since his January 2018 move from Arsenal.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are now already looking for buyers for Sanchez this summer, less than two weeks after Solskjaer told a press conference, as quoted by Simon Peach in the tweet below, that the Chile international would be returning to the club next summer to prove everyone wrong…

Alexis Sanchez, a January 2018 signing, was mentioned to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the press conference. “Alexis will come back in the summer and prove youse all wrong," the #MUFC boss said — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 28, 2020

At the time, United fans mocked Solskjaer’s comments on Sanchez, and it seems clear now that the former Gunners forward will not in fact be in the Norwegian’s plans for next season.

It just remains to be seen who on earth would take Sanchez at this point, with the 31-year-old now a shadow of his former self and not exactly looking like having much time left in his career to turn things around.

This has been obvious to everyone for some time, though, so quite why Solskjaer felt the need to make that bizarre comment above is beyond us.