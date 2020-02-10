Manchester United winger Daniel James has heaped praise onto January signing Bruno Fernandes after an impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international was a big-name arrival from Sporting Lisbon this winter, following lengthy speculation both last month and for much of the summer.

United fans finally got to see Fernandes in a red shirt in an eye-catching Premier League debut against Wolves on the 1st of February, and he’s now with his team-mates making the most of the winter break.

This should be good for Fernandes to get to know his team-mates better and adjust to life in England, and James says he does seem to be settling well.

The Welshman has high hopes for what the 25-year-old can bring to the side as he sung his praises in an interview.

“He is settling in great,” James said of Fernandes on United’s official site.

“I know quite a few of the boys speak his language and he speaks great English as well.

“So I think as soon as he came in he put his stamp on the game and he showed what he is about in that last game, on his debut.

“He was great, with the balls he played in behind and, for me, if we can get that bond, especially playing it in behind, I think that will be great.”

MUFC fans will certainly hope Fernandes can do the kind of things he did at Sporting, with his goals and assists making him a joy to watch and like he could be the complete attacking midfielder that this team has been crying out for for some time.