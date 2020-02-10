Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Le Havre midfield prospect Pape Gueye after his impressive form in Ligue 2.

The 21-year-old looks a huge talent and is said to be attracting plenty of interest from big clubs around Europe, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Gueye has been described as a hybrid between N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, and that certainly sounds like the kind of player any team would want.

Arsenal look in particular need of quality signings in midfield right now, with the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka not looking too convincing in recent times.

The Gunners urgently need to step up their recruitment after missing out on a number of top players in recent times.

Arsenal’s scouting used to be up there with the finest in the game, as they regularly identified and signed some of the world’s best players before anyone else.

Other clubs have caught up now, however, so fans will hope they can now see off competition from the likes of Sevilla and AC Milan – also linked by Estadio Deportivo – for Gueye.