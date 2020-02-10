Pele’s son reveals concern over football legend’s health

Pele’s son has revealed that the football legend is struggling with depression over his health as he struggles to leave his house after a hip operation.

The Brazilian icon will always be regarded as one of the best ever to play the game for his achievements during a glittering career at club and international level.

However, ahead of turning 80 later this year, it sounds as though he is beginning to struggle with various ailments as his son, Edinho, has lifted the lid on his problems which are both mental and physical it seems.

“He’s pretty fragile. He had a hip replacement and didn’t have an adequate or ideal rehabilitation,” Edinho told TV Globo, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“So he has this problem with mobility and that has set off a kind of depression. Imagine, he’s the King, he was always such an imposing figure and today he can’t walk properly.

“He’s embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house,” his son added. “He is very sheepish, reclusive.”

It really is a shame to hear about Pele’s problems and it’s hoped that he gets the support from those around him to ensure that his situation improves.

The former Santos star bagged 643 goals in 656 games for the Brazilian outfit, while scoring 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil as he won three World Cups.

A real treasure in the footballing world, his fans around the world will undoubtedly hope to see him in better health for many more years.