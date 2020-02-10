Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly feels let down by the club ahead of what looks like being another summer of transfer speculation over his future.

According to Sky Sports, the France international feels he was sold a ‘false prospectus’ when he joined Man Utd from Juventus back in the summer of 2016.

It’s suggested by Sky that Pogba was supposed to be joining a side set to challenge for major honours, when the reality has been anything but that.

While the 26-year-old did manage Europa League and Carabao Cup wins in his first season in England, United have won nothing since then, and have also spent a lot of time out of the Champions League.

Pogba can’t really be blamed for thinking he could surely get a look-in at a bigger club, with the talented midfielder showing himself to be a world class talent on his day, even if that hasn’t come about too often at Old Trafford.

Pogba was a joy to watch in his Juve days, and also showed his best form again for France in their World Cup win in 2018.

One imagines he won’t be short of suitors this summer, with Sky Sports stating Real Madrid look set to come back in for him after failing with a bid for him last year.