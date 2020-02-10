Tony Cascarino believes that Man Utd should make a move for Aaron Ramsey as his disappointing first season with Juventus continues.

The 29-year-old joined the Turin giants on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer, but he has struggled to secure a key role under Maurizio Sarri.

Reports over the weekend suggested that the Welshman could move at the end of the season just 12 months on from signing for the reigning Serie A champions, and Cascarino believes he knows the ideal destination.

“I can see the former Arsenal man back in the Premier League next season,” he wrote in The Times.

“Reports linking him to Manchester United make a lot of sense as he is the sort of player they need — a proven midfielder with goalscoring pedigree and plenty of Premier League experience.

“I could see him not costing too much, with Juventus possibly settling for £20million as that would get them most of their outlay back.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward agree with his suggestion, and if Ramsey would even consider a switch to Old Trafford given his previous ties to Arsenal.

What is perhaps a little more certain is that the possibility of an exit can’t be ruled out at this stage as Juventus opted to axe Emre Can in January after snapping him up on a free transfer from Liverpool, and so there is reason to believe that the same could happen to Ramsey.

It would certainly be a disappointing outcome though given the excitement and potential of his move to Juventus, but perhaps Man Utd could offer him an escape route this summer to give him an opportunity to return to England next season and try to rediscover his best form.