Record breaking Cristiano Ronaldo is furious with Juventus teammates for getting complacent during Verona defeat

It’s often said that the truly great players struggle to transition into management because they just can’t grasp that their squad weren’t as good as them, but it sounds like Cristiano Ronaldo might be having that problem now.

He had a fairly awful start to the season by his standards, but he then broke a Serie A record as he became the only Juventus player to score in 10 successive matches thanks to his opener against Verona at the weekend.

One of the main criticisms of Juve this season has been the tendency to only win games by a close margin, so that will always come back to bite you at some point. That happened at the weekend, as Verona struck two late goals to seal a shock victory.

A report from Tuttosport via The Daily Star has suggested that Ronaldo is absolutely fuming with his teammates after the collapse.

They suggest his anger is aimed at their poor attitude which led to complacency and enabled Verona to win the game, while also saying he was visibly furious on the pitch.

It’s a team sport so he can’t just think he’s done his job and can’t take any of the blame, but it still looks like he’s trying to drag the Juventus squad up to his own standards, which will be vital if they go on to win the league.

That loss coupled with Inter Milan’s stunning comeback in the Milan derby means Juve are no longer top, so they might be well advised to listen to their star man.